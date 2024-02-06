San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council to Host Public Meeting and Field Tour

Press Release

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council (Council) will hold a field tour and public meeting on March 6 and 7. The event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to learn more about the council’s work and to provide input on future recreation opportunities in the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area (Recreation Area).

The council is a group of citizens who advise the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on the management of the Recreation Area. The council is made up of representatives from a variety of interests, including recreationists, conservationists and local government officials.

“Resource Advisory Councils are an essential part of our public land management process,” said Acting Price Field Manager Kyle Beagley. “I am grateful for the service of our council members and I look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure that our public lands are managed for the greatest good.”

The field tour and public meeting are part of the council’s ongoing effort to engage the public in the management of the recreation area. The council encourages everyone to attend the event and to participate in the discussion of future recreation opportunities in the Swell.

The field tour will begin on March 6 at 9:30 a.m. and will visit various points within the San Rafael Recreation area. The tour will depart from the Castle Valley Special Service District Building, 20 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and meals.

The public meeting will begin on March 7 at 8:30 a.m. A half-hour comment period, during which the public may address the council, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may also be sent prior to the meeting to the BLM Green River District, Attn: San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078, or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov. To register for the virtual meeting: https://bit.ly/3HRG8e1

Persons in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 711 (TTY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunications relay services. Individuals outside the United States should use the relay services offered within their country to make international calls to the point-of-contact in the United States.

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council welcomes all interested individuals and encourages them to mark their calendars for March 6 and 7. Further information, including the meeting agenda, virtual attendance instructions and updates, will be available on the council’s website, https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/San-Rafael-Swell-RAC, and BLM’s official social media channels.

Visitors to the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, designated by the John D. Dingell. Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act of 2019, will discover magnificent badlands of brightly colored and wildly eroded sandstone formations, deep canyons, and giant plates of stone tilted upright through massive geologic upheaval. More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/san-rafael-swell-recreation-area.