San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council to Hold Online Meeting

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council (Council) on Aug. 10-11, 2021.The meeting will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 (Public Law 116-9) established the council to provide advice and information for the BLM to consider in planning for and managing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. The seven-member council represents a wide range of interests including local government, recreational users, grazing allotment permittees, conservation organizations, expertise in historical uses of the recreation area, and Tribes. Advisory councils provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues.

“The BLM looks forward to continuing our coordination with the advisory council,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager. “We have already learned a great deal about the recreation area by conducting resource inventories and speaking with our council members.”

Agenda topics will include an overview of special status species, visitor use patterns, campground implementation, virtual maps, land use plan amendments, land conveyances, and the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration parcel land exchange process. The agenda and meeting registration information are available on the council webpage at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/San-Rafael-Swell-RAC.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and will be given an opportunity to address the council each day. The scheduled times for the public to address the Council are Aug. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for an individual’s oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may be sent to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078 or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/search-details/2187/2.

For additional information about the upcoming meeting, please contact Lance Porter at (435) 781-4400 or l50porte@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.