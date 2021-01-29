San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council to Hold Online Meeting

BLM News Release

The Bureau of Land Management will hold two meetings of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council (Council). The first meeting will be held on Feb. 17, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosted online. Meeting registration information is available at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_xmdv5PSNQcGgBa9WxhLrtg

The second meeting will be held on April 7, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. An online meeting platform and/or teleconference may substitute an in-person meeting if public health restrictions are in place.

The John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 established the Council to provide advice and information for the BLM to consider in planning for and managing the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. The seven-member Council represents a wide range of interests, including local government, recreational users, grazing allotment permittees, conservation organizations, expertise in historical uses of the recreation area and Tribes. Advisory councils provide advice and recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior on public land resource and management issues.

“The BLM looks forward to the Council’s kick-off meeting,” said Lance Porter, Green River District Manager. “This is a great opportunity for the BLM to receive feedback about the future management of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.”

Agenda topics for the February meeting will include an overview of Dingell Act mandates, an overview of the Price Field Office Resource Management Plan (RMP), nomination of a Council chairperson and vice-chairperson, identification of next steps, and discussion of upcoming RMP amendments. Agenda topics for the April meeting will include agency updates, RMP updates, and discussion of implementation-level plans. The final agendas and meeting registration information (including how to log in and participate via Zoom) will be posted on the Council webpage at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/San-Rafael-Swell-RAC.

The public is welcome to attend the meetings and will be given an opportunity to address the Council each day. The scheduled times for the public to address the Council are Feb. 17, 2021 from 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., April 7, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and April 8 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, the amount of time for an individual’s oral comments may be limited. Written statements to address the Council may also be sent prior to each meeting to the BLM Green River District, Attn: Lance Porter, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078 or via email with the subject line “San Rafael Swell Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

More information about the area can be found at https://www.blm.gov/visit/search-details/2187/2.

For additional information about the upcoming meetings, please contact Lance Porter at (435) 781-4400 or l50porte@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.