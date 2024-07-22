San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council to Host Public Meeting and Field Tour

BLM News Release

PRICE, Utah —The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council is scheduled to conduct a public meeting and a field tour on August 13-14, 2024. The event welcomes both local residents and visitors, offering them a chance to engage with the Council and contribute thoughts on the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area. A virtual participation option for the public comment period is available for the August 14 meeting.

Comprised of a diverse assembly of stakeholders, including outdoor enthusiasts, environmental conservationists, and Tribal and local governmental representatives, the Council serves in an advisory role to the BLM concerning the stewardship of the Recreation Area. “Engaging with the Advisory Council is pivotal to our mission in public land management,” states Kyle Beagley, Acting Price Field Officer Manager. “The dedication of our Council members is invaluable, and I eagerly anticipate further collaboration to maximize the benefits of our public lands for all.”

The itinerary begins with a field tour on August 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., exploring various significant sites within the San Rafael Recreation Area. The tour departs from and concludes at the Orangeville Community Center, 80 North Main Street, Orangeville, Utah. Attendees are reminded to arrange their own transportation and meals.

The public meeting is scheduled for August 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring a public comment period at 2:45 p.m. The amount of time for individual oral comments may be limited depending on the number of people who wish to speak. The public is encouraged to submit written statements to the Council either by mailing them to the BLM Green River District, San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council, 170 South 500 West, Vernal, Utah 84078, or emailing them with the subject “San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council meeting” to utprmail@blm.gov.

Further information will be available on the Council’s website, https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/utah/San-Rafael-Swell-RAC, andBLM’s official social media channels.

The San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, designated under the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019, features a landscape of vibrant sandstone formations, expansive canyons, and geologically shifted stone slabs. Visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/san-rafael-swell-recreation-area for more information.