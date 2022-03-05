Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Sändra Maycock, 84, of Price, UT passed away quietly in her sleep on January 27, 2022. She was the first child of Rosa Jones Wetherel Maycock and Barry Maycock, born on April 18, 1937. Sändra grew up in Provo and Springville. She graduated from Springville High School where she was a Song Leader and played the cello in the school orchestra. She married Neil Child on December 21, 1956 (later divorced) and they raised four sons.

Sändra had a very successful career. She worked as an office banking secretary, sales support, legal secretary and office manager for over thirty years. She lived and worked in many parts of Utah, including Springville, Manila, Salina, Smithfield, Provo, Moab, St. George and Price. She made many friends throughout her life and cherished those relationships. In particular, she and William (Bill or Willy) Snow of Moab, UT were close friends most of her adult life, as well as cherished companions in their later years.

Sändra is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Dan (Lisa) of Cedar Hills, UT, Brad (Bernadette) of Price, UT, David (Collette) of Helper, UT and Dean (Mandy) of Hurricane, UT. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and her sister Roslyn Harris. Sandra also enjoyed a very special relationship with her niece, Stacy Beck, who was like the daughter she never had.

Private services will be held in the summer of 2022 to allow the family to address her final wishes. Sändra requested that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in her honor to the University of Utah Medical Sciences Program.