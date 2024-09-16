The boys and girls of the Carbon and Emery cross country teams traveled to Fairview for the 2024 Sanpete Classic XC Invitational. The event was held at the Skyline Mountain Resort Golf Course. 15 teams competed in the girls’ categories and 17 teams competed in the boys’.

Starting in the girls three-mile Varsity event, Emery finished in fifth place overall as a team, with the Lady Dinos in sixth. Emery’s Gentry Christiansen finished the course in 18:33.0, as she would take home the bronze medal. Addyson Guymon followed in the fifth spot, with a time of 19:27.3. Josie Yates led the Carbon team, finishing in the eighth spot, with a time of 19:48.0.

Addie Hurst (Emery, 20:10.3) finished at 13th, Brettlee Kennedy (Carbon, 22:03.2) finished at 32nd, Allie Bryner (Carbon, 22:18.4) finished at 34th and Kaylee Pitcher (Carbon 22:44.7) rounded out the top 50%, as she finished at 41 overall out of the 104 competitors.

In the boys’ event, the Dinos would finish at fifth place overall in the team standings and Emery finished in twelfth. Carbon’s Evan Criddle led the way finishing at number 13, with a time of 16:52.3. His teammate Bradley Sweeney followed, finishing in 24th, with a time of 17:15.3. Dillan Larsen led the way for the Spartans, finishing in 30th, with a time of 17:23.1.

Followed by Dallin Humes (Carbon, 17:27.5) at 33, Matthew Stromness (Carbon, 17:36.5) at 37, Michael Weber (Carbon, 17:45.8) at 43, Samuel Wilson (Carbon, 18:01.1) at 48, Spencer Butler (Carbon, 18:02.1) at 50, Hayden Christiansen (Emery, 19:02.9) at 72 and Jacob Erickson (Emery, 19:03.7) finishing 73 out of the 121 competitors in the event.

The teams will prepare for the Carbon Invitational that will be held at the Carbon County Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 18.