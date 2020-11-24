Santa Claus and The Grinch Greet Children on Price’s Main Street

While the spread of the COVID-19 virus has prevented many events and annual traditions, Santa Claus wanted to ensure that local children still enjoyed his presence.

With this in mind, in conjunction with the yearly Christmas Tree Regalia, Santa joined with the infamous holiday character, the Grinch, to host a mini parade on Price City’s Main Street.

This took place on Friday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the parade, local youth were able to snap photos with both holiday staples to commemorate the memory.