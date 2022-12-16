Santa Claus Cleared to Soar Over Price

A very special agenda item, the holiday air space permit, was discussed during the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting. This item was singled out of the consent agenda by Mayor Pro Temp Rick Davis.

This permit, if approved, allows Santa Claus to deliver toys and goodies to the children of Price City. Councilman Layne Miller stated that he believes that this is one of the most important items that the council approves all year, before proudly motioning to approve the permit.

This was unanimously agreed upon by the rest of the council. The air space permit allows Santa Claus to fly above the city from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, Christmas Day.