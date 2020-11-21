Santa Claus is Still Coming to Wellington

During the mayor’s report at Wednesday’s Wellington City Council meeting, Mayor Paula Noyes spoke on the annual Santa Claus visit for the city.

She remarked that they have decided to go ahead with the Santa Claus visit thus far and are hoping that the COVID-19 mandates do not change again before then. Wellington City Recorder Glenna Nelson stated that they will contact the Southeast Utah Health Department again to receive permission before the event.

Festive face masks in children’s sizes have been ordered for the event and will be given to all of the children. While it has been discussed that the Grinch may also attend, that has not yet been confirmed.

Wellington City is requesting that families sign up prior to the event as there will be 10 minute blocks of four to five families. There will also be hand sanitizer as families walk in to meet with Santa and also as they depart the building.

Santa did request that the children do not sit on his lap this year. Rather, they will have Santa receive the letters and possibly take a quick, distanced photo. The visit from Santa Claus is slated to take place at the Wellington City Hall on the evening of Nov. 30.

The city will also have a mailbox for Letters to Santa until Dec. 21 for those families that are either unable to attend or are not comfortable with attending.