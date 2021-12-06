Santa Claus Welcomes Youngsters at Price Civic Auditorium

The fun of the Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Christmas Tree Regalia continued in full swing over the weekend, as two separate opportunities were presented to the youngsters of the community to visit with Santa Claus.

These two opportunities were Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

Those that wished to visit with Santa and personally deliver their Christmas list were invited to visit the Price Civic Auditorium.

Not only were those that attended able to chat with Santa, candy canes and cookies were given out following the visit and picture opportunities with printed photos and frames were also presented.