Santa Express Returns to Emery Medical

Santa Claus paid a visit to youngsters in Emery County on Dec. 8 as Emery Medical Center hosted its annual Santa Express event.

The medical center, located in Castle Dale, provides this event to local families for free each year. This is a drive-thru event, giving children the opportunity to tell Santa what they would like to find under their tree this Christmas.

The event was hosted from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and each child was given a goodie bag that was filled with fun items such as cookies and hot cocoa.

Santa will next be paying a visit to the Carbon County youngsters on Dec. 15 as Cookies with Santa is hosted at the USU Eastern BDAC beginning at 6 p.m.