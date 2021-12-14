Santa Flight Blesses Creekview Elementary

Santa Claus took time out of his schedule during the busiest time of year to travel to the Red Tail Jet Center in Price on Monday morning. While there, he greeted the students of Creekview Elementary with Angel Flight West.

Creekview Elementary Principal Keith Palmer welcomed everyone, urging the students to acknowledge those that helped to make it a great day, from the law enforcement escort to Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves, as well as the pilots and scouts. Then, he turned the time over to Steve Bollinger, Wing Leader for Angel Flight West.

Bollinger explained that Angel Flight West is a group of volunteer pilots who, throughout the year, provide free air transportation for medical patients that are in need of treatment. However, that morning, they were partaking in their special yearly mission: Santa Flight.

For this excursion, a Title 1 school is chosen and supplies are collected for the students, such as winter coats, toys and books. From there, the supplies are flown into the local airport along with Santa and his crew to bring holiday cheer. Bollinger took time to thank the pilots, scouts, Creekview PTA and more for their involvement.

However, the supplies being delivered were not the only treat that was provided that day. Bollinger then informed all that through a cumulative effort, over $10,000 was raised in monetary donations for Creekview Elementary as well.

Santa Claus himself also took time to speak, reminding the students that the magic of Christmas does not exist only within himself and his crew, but within each of the students as well. Following the conclusion of the presentation, students were able to give Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves a high five before boarding the buses once more. A meal was then provided for the pilots, courtesy of the Creekview PTA.

The supplies that were donated were taken to the elementary school, where they will be sorted and presented to the students as needed.