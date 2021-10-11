Santa Flight to Bless Creekview Elementary Students

Local law enforcement, members of the media, a representative from the National Guard and more were invited to Creekview Elementary School last week for a preparation meeting for an exciting upcoming event.

Principal Keith Palmer stated that the first thing he wished to announce was that the school was invited to participate in a 20-year tradition, which is organized by Angel Flight West. Palmer explained that year-round, the organization functions throughout the western United States.

This group assists individuals in rural parts of the country that may not have the means to fly to hospitals to receive care, such as a child with cancer that could not afford to travel on their own. Pilots in Utah that participate in this program pick one Title l school each year and conduct a “Santa Flight.”

The group has never visited the Carbon County Regional Airport and the plan is to take over 400 Creekview students to the airport while the planes are flying in. The items that are brought in via the planes, such as books, toys, coloring books, winter gear and more, will then be taken to the school to be distributed by the PTA.

The event is scheduled tentatively for Friday, Dec. 10 in the late morning, though weather could cause it to be moved. The event is slated for one week before Christmas break, giving the PTA just a few days to distribute what is received to the students. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves will be present to interact with the students.

Palmer also stated that if the school ends up with more than what is needed for its students, they are more than willing to share with other children in the various elementary schools located within the county.

The PTA members have agreed that they are going to feed all of the pilots as a “thank you” for having the Creekview Coyotes chosen as recipients. At this time, it is not sure if volunteers will be needed for gathering the goods.

“I’m just glad I picked up the phone and said yes,” Palmer concluded.