Santa Spreads Christmas Cheer at Senior Citizen Center

Santa and his elves came to town to spread a little Christmas cheer at the Carbon County Senior Citizen Center. Each year, little Santa makes a visit to hand out small gifts and enjoy a nice lunch. Lunch was served for all of those who were able to attend and one lucky lady won a door prize.

Patti Rigby, who is one of the volunteers, stated that this is the third year that her grandchildren have volunteered to be Santa and his elves. Eight-year-old Giacomo Boren was Santa, 10-year-old Aurora Jones was one of the elves and Giovanni Boren, six years old, was the second elf. Rigby stated that there was one lady in particular who was so excited to see Santa and his elves.

There is hope that this tradition will be continued for many years to come.