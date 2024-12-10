Santa Stops in Helper for Some Yummy Breakfast

Early Saturday morning, Helper invited Santa to come into town to have some breakfast as part of Helper’s annual Christmas festivities. Breakfast was open to anyone and was served at the Helper Auditorium.

Volunteers served up a delicious breakfast consisting of pancakes, waffles and ham. Many kids and families, still in their P.J.’s, flooded into the auditorium to have breakfast with Santa and for a chance to sit in his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Santa graciously gifted each child with a goodie bag full of candy and peanuts.

Tickets were also sold for $1 a piece and individuals were given the opportunity to choose which gift they wanted to try and win. There were several beautiful baskets that were donated by local businesses up for grabs.