Santa Visits Orangeville City’s Cocoa Social

By Julie Johansen

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa visited Orangeville City’s cocoa social on Monday, Dec. 13. He stopped by from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with treats for area children, who anxiously awaited their chance to share their Christmas wishlists. A decorated area was set up in the Community Center for little ones to meet the Man in Red.

Following the visit with Santa Claus, guests made their way to the outdoor park, where hot chocolate and a warm fire awaited them. This was also the setting for a Christmas sing-a-long. The frosty chill of the evening added to the feeling of the holidays.