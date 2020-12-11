Santa’s Holiday Air Space Permit for Price City Approved

The Price City Council hosted a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening and the agenda featured a fun holiday treat.

This treat came in the form of the yearly approval of the holiday air space permit for the big guy in red. The council authorized Mayor Mike Kourianos to sign and issue the permit for the delivery of toys and goodies to Price City children on Christmas Eve.

It was stated that the permit also extends into the early morning hours of Christmas Day for Santa’s last minute deliveries.