Santos Inducted Into Hall Of Fame, Current Athletes Honored During Year-End Banquet

By: Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Over 260 Utah State Eastern athletes and staff gathered together on Wednesday night for an evening of celebration and recognition at the annual Year-End Athletics Banquet & Dinner. Director of Athletics, Jess Brinkerhoff, opened the evening reflecting upon several achievements of the department including appreciation for athletes, coaches, campus staff, and the community who play a crucial role in the success of the student-athlete experience at Eastern.

The highlight of the evening was the induction of Priscila Santos into the USU Eastern Athletics Hall Of Fame. Priscila, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, etched her name in the USU Eastern’s history books with her incredible performances on the basketball court and in the classroom. Presented by Coach Dave Paur, Priscila’s journey from her humble beginnings to becoming a basketball sensation resonated with those in attendance.

Her impact on the court during the 2011-2012 season remains unparalleled, where she spearheaded USU Eastern’s most successful women’s basketball player to date. Averaging an incredible 29.8 points per game with a shooting percentage of 51%, Priscila shattered multiple records, many of which she still holds today. Her achievements culminated in being named First-Team All-American and Academic All-American, boasting a 4.0 GPA.

Priscila’s legacy at USU Eastern is highlighted by an impressive stack of records, including the most points in a single game (50 points), most career points (1,550 points), most points in a single season (950 points), best scoring average in a single season (29.9 points), among several others. Her unwavering dedication to excellence both on and off the court continues to inspire generations of athletes.

Following her time at USU Eastern, Santos continued her collegiate career at larger universities continuing to leave her mark along the way earning multiple academic and athletic honors including All-American multiple times. Santos gave an awe inspiring acceptance speech sharing her journey and tremendous acheivements in life, crediting her opportunity at then College of Eastern Utah over a decade ago. She gave invaluable advice to all in attendance with an emphasis on her appreciation for then head coach, Dave Paur and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to Priscila’s induction, the banquet also honored current academic excellence among student-athletes at Utah State Eastern. Standout performers from various sports were recognized for their outstanding achievements both in their respective fields of play and in the classroom.

Among the recipients were Dyson Lighthall and Olivia Nielson, who clinched the titles of Overall Male and Female Academic Athletes of the Year, respectively. Their commitment to balancing academic rigor with athletic pursuits serves as a testament to opportunities found at USU Eastern.

Also recognized were individuals who exemplified exceptional athletic performance and sportsmanship throughout the season. Martel Williams and William Mugisha were awarded Co-Male Athletes Of The Year for their outstanding contributions to men’s basketball and men’s soccer, respectively. Casidy Fried was recognized as the Overall Female Athlete Of The Year for her stellar performance in women’s volleyball.

The evening concluded with a sense of pride and camaraderie as athletes, coaches, and staff members reflected on a memorable year filled with triumphs and milestones. Below is the full list of Eagles receiving awards on the night:

Academic Athlete Of The Year

Male – Dyson Lighthall (Men’s Basketball)

Female – Olivia Nielson (Women’s Basketball)

Athlete Of The Year

Male – Martel Williams (Men’s Basketball) & William Mugisha (Men’s Soccer)

Female – Casidy Fried (Women’s Volleyball)

Team Academic Athlete Of The Year

Baseball – Kaden Davis

Cheer – Tailey Worthen

Dance – London Bishop

Drumline – Graydee Noyes

eSports – Jeremy Manwaring

Men’s Basketball – Dyson Lighthall

Men’s Soccer – Brennen Lammont

Softball – Cambrie Jensen

Volleyball – Kylee Atkinson

Women’s Basketball – Olivia Nielson

Women’s Soccer – Jacie Powers

Team Athlete Of The Year

Cheer – Liberty Burdine

Dance – Jalena James

Drumline – Eryn Briggs

Men’s Basketball – Martel Williams

Men’s Soccer – William Mugisha

Rodeo – Oaklee Giles

Women’s Basketball – Hadley Humpherys

Women’s Soccer – Sailor Jensen

Women’s Volleyball – Casidy Fried

Baseball & Softball Honors Will Be Awarded At The Conclusion Of Their Current Season