Sara Larina Peterson Seager

November 25, 1922 – May 19, 2023

Sara Seager of Lehi, Utah, passed away Friday, May 19th at the age of 100+ of natural causes.

Sara was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved working with the Relief Society, especially helping teach quilt making and other skills to the younger generation. She was an avid reader and was generous in her friendships with a loving heart and touched many lives with her presence. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and always enjoyed visits from her family.

She was born on November 25, 1922 in Desert Lake, Utah, to the late Alfred Duane Peterson and Myrtle Powell Peterson. She was their only child and Myrtle passed away when Sara was only five. She was raised by her Powell grandparents and uncles, and resided in Carbon County, Utah. Her father married Irene Jones Peterson and moved to Kingsburg, California. This union gave Sara four brothers and sisters whom she loved dearly; Vernon, Gordon, Elnora and Ruthann.

She married Walter Ray Seager on July 20, 1942 in Spanaway Park, Tacoma Washington while he was on furlough from Patton’s Third Army during World War II. Their marriage was solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple April 10, 1944. They lived in Carbon and Emery Counties and briefly in White Canyon, Utah before moving to Lehi, Utah in 1955.

They raised and are survived by four children; son, Alfred Ray (Donna) Seager, Taylorsville, UT; daughters; Shanna (Paul) Chilton, Livermore, CA; Ann V. (Gonzalo) Romero, Hummelstown, PA; and Dawna J. Seager, Fairfield, CA. She was blessed with 23 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Mark Gilbert Seager and her husband, Walter Ray Seager, her brother, Vernon Peterson and sister, Elnora Nelson.

Friends may call at the Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi, Utah from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1st. A graveside service will take place at the Price City Cemetery in Utah at noon on Friday, June 2nd, with interment following the service. Online guest book at Wing Mortuary.

The family thanks her many friends for their long-time and loving friendship with Sara.