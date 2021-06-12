Saturday Evening Update Released on Bear Fire

As of 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, the update for the Bear Fire reported that crews had made good progress on the western side of the fire, putting dozer line down Ford Ridge.

Backing into Sowbelly Gulch north and northeast of Spring Canyon Road, the southern edge of the fire was active. Reports stated that current conditions have allowed firefighters to prepare the road should defensive firing become necessary.

Carbon County Commissioner Tony Martines announced that the county airport is closing down a second runway to make room for five more helicopters that will arrive Sunday to assist in the fight, along with another fire jumper crew.

A red warning flag has been put in place for Sunday due to high temperatures and increased winds. Highway 6 remains open at this time and a public meeting will be hosted at the Rio Theater beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The meeting may also be viewed live by clicking here.