Saturday Vibes Announces Helper History Hunt

The Helper Saturday Vibes 2023 advisory committee is launching its newest family-friendly, all inclusive activity: the Helper History Hunt. This is a trivia-style scavenger hunt that features many great prizes.

Vibes created the first-of-its-kind hunt as a new and tangible way for the community to be able to explore and engage while learning about and celebrating the rich history of Helper. The hunt will feature 10 trivia-style questions that will gradually become more difficult over the course of the summer event season. The questions will be posted on the Helper Saturday Vibes website on the day of each event at 5 p.m.

Those that are participating are encouraged to seek assistance from local business owners located along Helper’s historic Main Street. The answers to the trivia questions will be within the following boundaries: no further east than the train tracks, no further west than the river, no further south than R&A Market and no further north than Central Commission.

Allie Farnham, Market Manager for Saturday Vibes, explained that trivia answers may include anything from the Rio Grande Western Railroad (“helper” engines), Butch Cassidy, immigration history, mining camps and more.

When answers are submitted to the Google form, a selfie at the local landmark must be included. Following the submission of the answers, those that are hunting are invited to visit the Saturday Vibes merchandise booth to grab a free collector button.

The hunter that successfully answers and submits the trivia question first will be announced and awarded from the stage during the Vibes event or on social media. The answers will be collected via a Google form that can be found on the Vibes website and participants need not be present to win. Furthermore, all participants will be entered into an end-of-season grand prize drawing.

Even more information on this new and exciting event in Helper can be found under the History Hunt tab on the Vibes website.