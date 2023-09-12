Saturday Vibes Approaches the End

The blustery weather means that outdoor events are drawing to a close for the year, though Vibes still has some fun left for the community. The second to last Helper Saturday Vibes for 2023 was hosted on Helper’s Main Street over the weekend.

The event brought the usual fun that goers have come to expect from Vibes, including live entertainment by Timmy the Teeth and Meander Cat, vendors, booths, delicious drinks and food. The drink special this time around was a mango margarita, while children were invited to the Imagination Station to create tin can planters.

Vibes isn’t done yet, with the very last event for the year taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23, which is also the first day of fall. Those that are wanting to attend the finale should come ready to enjoy live music from Creep and The Dead Zephyrs.