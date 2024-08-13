Saturday Vibes Brings Sounds of Latin America to Helper

Helper Saturday Vibes once again brought in quite the crowd with a soul awakening Cumbia performance by Latin Roots.

Known for their Latin party music performances, the Latin Roots are best known for their ability to get the crowd on their feet and their hips moving, with their energetic sound inspired by music from all across Latin America.

Little Learners Imagination Station featured all of the necessary supplies for children to create their very own maracas to join in on all the salsa fun in the park.

Mother Nature must have really enjoyed the band, as she also joined in on a fun with a quick down pour of rain, which had many attendees dancing their way to cover.

Once things calmed down, those who braved the weather were given a captivating performance by Samba Fogo, an energetic, fiery group of samba dancers. Samba Fargo is best known for their beautiful dances as well as their soul riveting drum playing.

Grab a friend and catch a vibe at Helper Saturday Vibe’s next event being held on August 24.