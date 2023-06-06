Saturday Vibes Pride Event to Feature Drag Bingo, Superstar Talia Keys

By CJ McManus, AJB Media

On the glittery heels of the state’s massive Pride Celebration, Helper Saturday Vibes will be hosting its second annual Pride Event. The June 10 event will feature the season’s biggest act in Talia Keys along with Drag Bingo, a new History Hunt question and a massive crowd.

“Pride celebrations are important in rural areas because there isn’t always a lot of LGBTQ+ visibility, but there are LGBTQ+ individuals who live there. We are your friends, neighbors, baristas, barbers, coworkers… we are just people,” said local business owner and Saturday Vibes advisory committee member Kylee Howell. “Growing up here and realizing I was queer without having any representation or visibility was really hard and confusing; I love being able to be part of that visibility now.”

To show local support, Vibes will be hosting Drag Bingo benefitting the Eastern Utah Women’s Health Clinic, RUQIS or Helper Vibes. Participants will pay $5 per card, which will be good for multiple rounds and then be able to choose their beneficiary. Vendors include ACLU Utah, the Human Rights Campaign and Project Rainbow.

“These vendors and their services are essential to the queer and allied communities,” explained Saturday Vibes Advisory Committee member, drag bingo host and award-winning drag queen Willard Cron. “They can provide mental health and housing services as well as access to community groups. Project Rainbow even helps support artistic expression through grant funding; helping to fund Talia Keys’ ‘We’re Here’ music video, filmed at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City.”

While the services are inclusive, the event’s entertainment will be explosive. The opener is Route 89, who features an energetic mix of everyone’s favorites from the 60’s through today. The headliner is nationally-known, guitar-shredding firebrand Talia Keys. Her unique brand of fine tuned, scintillating blues and soulful R&B grooves is always a crowd pleaser.

Don’t miss the Saturday Vibes Pride event on June 10 on Helper Main Street.