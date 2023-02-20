Saturday Vibes Recognized by Chamber

Helper Saturday Vibes received recognition from the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce last week. The Vibes team accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

Allie Farnham, Market Manager for Helper Saturday Vibes, took time to speak to those in attendance. She highlighted not only the 2022 season, but gave a preview of the excitement coming in 2023.

In 2022, nearly 13,000 people attended Saturday Vibes throughout the season, which doubled the attendance from 2021. Farnham explained that 76% of the 2022 attendees were from Carbon County, while 24% traveled from outside the area to participate.

Looking forward to 2023, Farnham was excited to announce that Saturday Vibes will welcome 20 all new bands to the stage. The season will also feature three new themed events, while some crowd favorites, including Pride and Everything Animal, will make a return.

Also new will be the specialty mocktails, which are a non-alcoholic craft beverages. The Vibes team will continue its commitment to going plastic free, meaning all drinks will be served in reusable or recyclable cups.

Local youth are also in for a treat this year as the kids’ area will be revamped. Farnham explained that Helper Saturday Vibes aims to be family- friendly and inclusive, meaning there is something for everyone at each event.

To conclude, Farnham thanked the chamber for the recognition and the chance to speak. “Special thanks to the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce for featuring us at the community spotlight this month at the chamber luncheon,” she said.