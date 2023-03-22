Saturday Vibes Releases Full 2023 Lineup

Helper Saturday Vibes has officially announced its 2023 entertainment lineup. This year, the lineup will feature 19 new bands. Beginning on May 13, The Bombshell Flowers, an alternative indie rock band, will kick everything off at 5 p.m.

This first event, with an Everything Animal theme, will then welcome Picky Out the Stingers, a bluegrass band, to the stage. On May 27, surf rock band Johnny Utah will precede The Proper Way, another bluegrass performance.

Pride Month will be celebrated during the June 10 event and will welcome Early Successional, which will be providing folk fun. Talia Keys, a rock performance, will round out that event. On June 24, high-energy acoustic performers The Nanites will begin the fun at 5 p.m. They will be followed by The Originals, who perform wave ska.

Indie emo crooner Drusky will perform on July 8, followed by rockabilly performers Lean Canteen. The fun continues on July 22 with a PIE-oneer Day theme and performances by reggae rock The Hardy Brothers and blended folk rockers Grizzly Goat.

To start off the August events, Aug. 12 will feature a Latin and Rio theme. With that in mind, Brazilian percussion performers Samba Fogo will begin the live entertainment. Then, at 8 p.m., Latino fun will be brought to the stage by Latin Roots. On Aug. 26, The Low Point and Coherent State will perform, bringing a blend of American roots along with a rock and roll cover band.

September is the final month of the 2023 Vibes events. A country western theme will be celebrated on Sept. 9 with two aptly applicable country performances by Frank Fletcher and Savannah Rae. Finally, 90s grunge will be performed by Creep and Dead Zephyrs will round out the performances on Sept. 23.