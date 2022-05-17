Saturday Vibes Returns to Helper’s Main Street

The Helper Saturday Vibes celebration was brought back to Helper’s Main Street on Saturday, May 14. The event featured live music, more than 35 street vendors, five food trucks, dancing, children’s activities and, what the Vibes team credited as the most important part, a chance to engage with the community on the historic Main Street of Helper.

“Words cannot explain how amazing our season kickoff was on Saturday,” the Vibes team shared. “The vibe was fantastic, the food was varied, diverse and delicious, our bar team crafted cool and refreshing drinks, talented vendors came out in force and above all, you turned out.”

The team stated that they are sending all of their gratitude to the community that came to enjoy the event and showed support. The Vibes team also shared that the event couldn’t be accomplished without its generous sponsors.

Sponsors include the Helper Project, Tony Basso Group of Companies, Coca-Cola, Renewal by Andersen, USU Eastern, Castleview Hospital, General Distribution, Dented Brick, Little Learners Daycare, Emery Telcom, JN Auto, Eastern Utah Trimlight, Carbon County Co-Op Grant, Miner’s Cottages, I Got Poop, Matsuda Acupuncture, Helper City and West Coast Show Support.

“We will see you again on Helper’s Historic Main Street on May 28 for our first themed event of the season, Everything Animal,” said the Vibes team. “Keep your eyes out for more details.”

Information on upcoming events may also be obtained on the Saturday Vibes website.