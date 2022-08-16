Saturday Vibes Welcomes Route 89 and StoneFed

With four events left for the 2022 year, Helper Saturday Vibes shut down Helper’s Historic Main Street once again on Aug. 13. As always, vendors were featured with a myriad of products, such as tumblers, clothing, jewelry and more.

For this event, Route 89 graced the stage beginning at 5 p.m. Following, StoneFed finished up the live entertainment for the evening starting at 8 p.m. The specialty cocktail for this event was a blood orange margarita for just $8.

The featured food truck was Ruben’s BBQ, which is well-known in the community. In addition, the featured vendor was DT Cosas, who creates personalized insulated tumblers.

“Can you believe we are down to our final three events of the season?” shared the Helper Vibes team. “We couldn’t do it without you, so be sure not to miss a single event from now until October!”

The next event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27 with a “Dark Sky” theme. The entertainment lineup will include Dead Zephyrs and Silver King.