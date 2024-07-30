Saturdays Continue to Vibe in Helper

Helper Saturday Vibes was back at it again on Saturday evening, bringing food, drink, music and fun to Helper City’s Historic Main Street and Main Street Park.

The theme this go-around was “Helper Splash Day” and a special event was added to go along with it: the Helper Vibes Community River Float. This started at 4:30 p.m. and all those that wished to participate were urged to meet at the Swinging Bridge and bring their own gear.

Johnny Tightlips began the live entertainment on the park stage. Raised on ’90s punk rock, the band played fast and loud without ever losing track of catchy choruses. Following, Meander Cat, playing original rock and roll, was welcomed to conclude the evening.

The featured margarita was caramel apple and the kid’s activities were animal planters made with recycled material and friendship bracelets, courtesy of Little Learners. Beach Blanket Bingo, a fundraiser for the Helper Express all-inclusive playground, was hosted at 6 p.m. and the usual vendors were available for patrons to enjoy.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came out and made this weekend unforgettable! Your energy and support mean the world to us,” the Vibes team shared.

There are four more opportunities to enjoy Helper Saturday Vibes for the 2024 season. The next event will be hosted on Saturday, August 10, and the theme will be “Latin & Rio Nights”, welcoming Sambo Fago and Latin Roots to the stage.