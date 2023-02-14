Save the Date for Green River Rocks

By Maycee Fivecoat

Mark your calendars on March 31-April 3 for the fifth annual Green River Rocks event. This is a free event that is open to the public, hosted at the John Wesley Powell Museum in Green River, to celebrate the geology, paleontology and archaeology of Southeastern Utah.

“Come for the expert-led field trips, rockhounding opportunities, artisan market and much more,” said Kenny Fallon Jr. of Green River Rocks. Visit greenriverrocks.com for the most up-to-date schedule of events.

All field trip attendees are required to sign-up at HQ (the festival info booth) and sign a waiver. No more than 27 people, including the field trip leader, will caravan to field trip sites from the museum. Carpooling is encouraged as well as masking while inside of cars with strangers or new friends.

Attendees can sign up for trips during the Friday evening lecture and on Saturday and Sunday at the festival booth outside the John Wesley Powell Museum. The booth will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Field trip sign-ups are first come, first served and must be done in-person during the festival. Prepare to caravan to field trip sites in your own vehicle. Pack plenty of water and a sack lunch, and fill your gas tank ahead of time.

The weekend-long festival, which brings over 350 people to Green River, is hosted by Epicenter and the Bureau of Land Management with support from the Emery County Travel Council (“The Swell”). For more information, visit greenriverrocks.com or email Kenny Fallon Jr. at kenny@ruralandproud.org