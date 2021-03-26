Save the Date for the 2021 Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival

After a 2020 cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival has been scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

While a complete schedule of events have not yet been released, members of the community are encouraged to follow the festival’s Facebook page for updates and announcements. That can be found by clicking here.

Following tradition, this year’s festival will also feature the annual car show. The show has been scheduled for Aug. 21.

Artists interested in registering for the festival may do so online by clicking here.