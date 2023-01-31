Save the Date for the 2023 Swell OHV Jamboree

The 2023 Swell OHV Jamboree is coming this spring and giving community members and visitors alike the perfect opportunity to get outside and explore. The jamboree, which is slated for April 27-28, will feature two days of guided rides, lunch and dinner each day, and a customized hoodie.

The guides that run the jamboree are experts in the field and are ready to assist participants in creating the perfect weekend. However, officials wanted to give some key information for those interested to take note of.

The first is that lodging is not included in the registration, meaning that OHV enthusiasts will need to book accomodations before there is no more availability. Secondly, those that are pulling an RV should note that hookups are available at Millsite State Park and Singleton’s Trailer Court, which can be contacted at (435) 384-3379.

Trail descriptions and registration can be found here. For those that are interested, a poker ride that is hosted by the Castle Country OHV Association will continue the fun on Saturday, April 29. Details will be available at the jamboree. Check-in will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Big Mountain Lodge in Ferron.