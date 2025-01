Press Release

Join us on March 20th & March 21st for the 2025 Elevating Hope Summit to address the critical issues of substance use disorder and suicide prevention. This year’s theme focuses on “Taking Substance Use Disorder and Suicide Prevention to New Altitudes” bringing together experts, law enforcement, public health, providers, professionals, and more throughout Utah. Register to reserve your spot today! https://2025elevatinghopesummit.eventbrite.com/