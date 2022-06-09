Savin’ Lives: Green River Blood Drive

By Robin Hunt

The American Red Cross visited Green River for a blood drive on Tuesday. The drive was hosted in the Green River High School cafeteria.

High school teacher Tawni Jensen helped organize and advertise the drive. “I know it’s hard to donate and nobody likes needles, but we will always be so grateful to those that brave their fears to help literally save lives,” said Jensen.

Jensen also helped organize the blood drive in January and was once again present at this week’s blood drive, donating and registering the donors.

The American Red Cross workers thanked every donor who came in. “Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation,” shared the American Red Cross. “The need for blood is constant, but only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. You can help the American Red Cross make sure that supply meets demand.”