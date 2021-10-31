Savvy Senior: How to Protect Yourself Against Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you tell me about stomach aneurysms? My father died from one about 10 years ago and I’m wondering if that can increase my risk of developing one myself.

Almost 60

Dear Almost,

While you don’t hear much about them, stomach aneurysms, also known as abdominal aortic aneurysms, are very dangerous and the 10th leading cause of death in men over 55. They also tend to run in families, so having had a parent with this condition makes you much more vulnerable yourself.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm (or AAA) is a weak area in the lower portion of the aorta, which is the major artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body. As blood flows through the aorta, the weak area bulges like a balloon and can burst if it gets too big, causing life-threatening internal bleeding. In fact, nearly 80 percent of AAAs that rupture are fatal, but the good news is that more than nine out of 10 detected early are treatable.

Risk Factors

Around 200,000 people are diagnosed with AAAs each year, but estimates suggest that another two million people may have it but not realize it. The factors that can put you at increased risk are:

Smoking: 90 percent of people with an AAA smoke or have smoked.

90 percent of people with an AAA smoke or have smoked. Age: Your risk of getting an AAA increases significantly after age 65 in men and after age 70 in women.

Your risk of getting an AAA increases significantly after age 65 in men and after age 70 in women. Family history: Having a parent or sibling who has had an AAA can increase your risk to around one in four.

Having a parent or sibling who has had an AAA can increase your risk to around one in four. Gender: AAAs are five times more likely in men than in women.

AAAs are five times more likely in men than in women. Race: White people develop AAA more commonly than people of other ethnicities.

White people develop AAA more commonly than people of other ethnicities. Health factors: Atherosclerosis, also known as hardening of the arteries, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels also increase your risk.

Detection and Treatment

Because AAAs usually start small and enlarge slowly, they rarely show any symptoms, making them difficult to detect. However, large AAAs can sometimes cause a throbbing or pulsation in the abdomen or cause a deep pain in your lower back or side.

The best way to detect an AAA is to get a simple, painless, 10-minute ultrasound screening test. All men over age 65 that have ever smoked and anyone over 60 with a first-degree relative (father, mother or sibling) who has had an AAA should talk to their doctor about getting screened.

You should also know that most health insurance plans cover AAA screenings, as does Medicare to beneficiaries with a family history of AAAs, and to men between the ages of 65 and 75 who have smoked at least 100 cigarettes during their life.

If an AAA is detected during screening, how it’s treated will depend on its size, rate of growth and your general health. If caught in the early stages when the aneurysm is small, it can be monitored and treated with medication. But, if it is large or enlarging rapidly, you’ll probably need surgery.

AAA Protection

While some risk factors like your age, gender, race and family history are uncontrollable, there are a number of things you can do to protect yourself from AAA. For starters, if you smoke, you need to quit – see SmokeFree.gov or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW for help.

You also need to keep tabs on your blood pressure and cholesterol levels. If they are high, you need to take steps to lower them through diet, exercise and, if necessary, medication.

