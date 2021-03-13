SBA Formalizes Strategic Alliance with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development

SBA Utah District Office and GOED join forces to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs

Press Release

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Utah District Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) on March 10, 2021 to unify the efforts of the two organizations, share information, and align essential services and resources to better serve Utah’s small business owners.

“Signing this SAM with GOED allows us to increase our reach and services to small businesses across Utah, especially those in rural areas,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “SBA is proud of these entrepreneurs who continue to play such a critical role in Utah’s economic growth and recovery.”

SBA and GOED share a common mission to assist individuals that want to start, grow and expand their businesses. Their combined efforts will provide greater access to their services and increase income to Utah’s communities and households.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of Utah’s economy, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is laser-focused on supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in each of Utah’s 29 counties,” said Ryan Starks, GOED’s managing director of business services. “GOED values its relationship with the SBA, and this strategic partnership reflects both agencies’ commitment to serving the small-business community.”

The SBA’s mission is to aid, counsel, assist and protect small businesses by providing financial, contractual and business development assistance and advocating on their behalf within the government. SBA district offices deliver SBA programs and services to the public.

GOED provides resources and support for business creation, growth and recruitment. It also drives increased tourism, film production, outdoor recreation and mixed martial arts in Utah. Utilizing state resources and private sector contracts, GOED administers programs in economic areas that demonstrate the highest potential for development and the most opportunity for Utahns.

The Utah District Office and GOED have different but complementary services and resources that, when combined with each other, will provide maximum benefits to Utah’s small business communities.

The purpose of this SAM is to develop and foster mutual understanding and a working relationship between SBA and GOED to strengthen and expand small business development across the state.

Specific ways the organizations will collaborate include:

Sharing programs and services materials, marketing materials, and other publications, as well as sharing information on each organization’s websites

Assigning a local point of contact within each organization to serve as a liaison to the other

Providing staff members to participate and present in each other’s workshops, conferences, seminars and other activities

“We believe this collaboration will provide positive results for those who are starting and growing small businesses in Utah, and we’re excited about formalizing what is already a strong partnership,” Trollan said.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Under Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s direction, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) provides resources and support for business creation, growth and recruitment. It also drives increased tourism, film production, outdoor recreation and mixed martial arts in Utah. Utilizing state resources and private sector contracts, GOED administers programs in economic areas that demonstrate the highest potential for development and the most opportunity for Utahns. Learn more at business.utah.gov or by calling (801) 538-8680.