SBA Opens Nominations for 2025 National Small Business Week Awards

SBA Press Release
Submissions Are Now Open for National and District Awards
WASHINGTON – Today, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 34 million small businesses, opened nominations for the 2025 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. For more than 60 years the SBA has been uplifting small businesses in America, and the annual NSBW awards recognize the exemplary achievements, triumphs, contributions, and resilience of SBA-assisted individuals and businesses that help to drive the American economy.
“National Small Business Week is the perfect time of year to pause and honor the incredible efforts of Utah’s small business owners who tirelessly build and sustain our communities,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah Director. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and impact on our economy. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to recognize and nominate those outstanding entrepreneurs who deserve to be celebrated.”
- To nominate a small business owner in your area and download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw. All nominations must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2024. National awards will be presented during the NSBW awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 4- 5, 2025.
The SBA’s signature award during NSBW is the Small Business Person of the Year. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam is selected for individual State SBPOTY winner awards and the state award winners will compete for the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year title.
“From corner shops to innovation hubs, American entrepreneurs create jobs, invent and provide crucial products and services to their communities, and help define the neighborhoods they serve,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA is proud to celebrate National Small Business Week each year to lift up the best of that American entrepreneurial spirit and recognize the many essential contributions all of our small businesses make to our nation.”
National nominations will be accepted for the following award categories:
- Small Business Exporter of the Year
- Small Business Investment Company of the Year
- SBIC Emerging Manager
- SBIC Established Manager
- Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery:
- Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery
- Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery – Mitigation
- Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official
- Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer
- Federal Procurement Awards:
- Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year
- Small Business Subcontractor of the Year
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)
- 8(a) Graduate of the Year
- Awards to SBA Resource Partners:
- Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award
- S.C.O.R.E. Chapter of the Year
- Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award
- Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year
- Surety Bond Agent of the Year
District nominations will be accepted for the following award categories:
- Rural Business of the Year
- Women-owned Business of the Year
- Minority-owned Business of the Year
- Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year
To learn more about Utah District Office awards, eligibility, how to apply and other related information, visit online at Utah District Office Awards | U.S. Small Business Administration (sba.gov).