SBA Press Release

Submissions Are Now Open for National and District Awards

for the 2025 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. For more than 60 years the SBA has been uplifting small businesses in America, and the annual NSBW awards recognize the exemplary achievements, triumphs, contributions, and resilience of SBA-assisted individuals and businesses that help to drive the American economy.

“National Small Business Week is the perfect time of year to pause and honor the incredible efforts of Utah’s small business owners who tirelessly build and sustain our communities,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah Director. “We’re proud to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and impact on our economy. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to recognize and nominate those outstanding entrepreneurs who deserve to be celebrated.”

To nominate a small business owner in your area and download related forms, criteria, and guidelines, visit sba.gov/nsbw . All nominations must be submitted electronically by 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2024. National awards will be presented during the NSBW awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 4- 5, 2025.

The SBA’s signature award during NSBW is the Small Business Person of the Year. A business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam is selected for individual State SBPOTY winner awards and the state award winners will compete for the 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year title.

Administrator Guzman. "The SBA is proud to celebrate National Small Business Week each year to lift up the best of that American entrepreneurial spirit and recognize the many essential contributions all of our small businesses make to our nation." "From corner shops to innovation hubs, American entrepreneurs create jobs, invent and provide crucial products and services to their communities, and help define the neighborhoods they serve," said "The SBA is proud to celebrate National Small Business Week each year to lift up the best of that American entrepreneurial spirit and recognize the many essential contributions all of our small businesses make to our nation." National nominations will be accepted for the following award categories:

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year SBIC Emerging Manager SBIC Established Manager

Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery: Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery Phoenix Award for Small Business Disaster Recovery – Mitigation Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards: Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year Small Business Subcontractor of the Year Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors) 8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners: Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award S.C.O.R.E. Chapter of the Year Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Surety Bond Agent of the Year

District nominations will be accepted for the following award categories:

Rural Business of the Year

Women-owned Business of the Year

Minority-owned Business of the Year

Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year