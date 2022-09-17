SBA Utah District Office Seeks Nominations for National Small Business Week 2023

Press Release

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to become America’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for 2023? If so, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to hear from you.

The SBA is proud to announce that its Utah District Office is ready to accept nominations for the 2023 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year Award.

Visit the SBA’s dedicated website at www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a national nomination. The SBA Awards given in celebration of National and District Small Business Week include the following awards:

Utah District Small Business Week Categories:

Small Business Person of the Year (National and District Awards)

Small Business Exporter (National and District Awards)

8(a) Graduate of the Year (National and District Awards)

Utah Rural Business of the Year (District Award Only)

Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year (District Award Only)

Women-owned Small Business of the Year (District Award Only)

Guidelines for Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year and 8(a) Graduate of the Year can be found on the national website for NSBW awards at National Small Business Week Award Nominations Guidelines (sba.gov). Guidelines for award categories only eligible for a district award, Rural Business of the Year, Veteran-owned Business of the Year, and Women-owned Business of the Year, can be found on the district’s website at Utah District NSBW award guidelines (sba.gov)

“One of the best parts of working with small businesses is taking a moment and recognizing all the hard work the business-owner has put in,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “This year, we were able to see Utah businesses receive state, regional and national level awards. We are proud of what the small businesses in Utah are doing for our economy and their local communities and hope others will take a moment to nominate them for a 2023 SBA Small Business Award.

The Utah District Office will be providing the upcoming How to Submit an Award Winning Nomination training for those wanting to learn the steps to nominate a business. The webinar will be held both Wednesday, October 12th at 10:00 am and Wednesday, November 9th at 10:00 am.

The Utah District Office must receive all nominations by electronic submission ONLY to the Utah District’s BOX account no later 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 8, 2022.

To obtain additional information, please contact Jackie Hobson at jackie.hobson@sba.gov.