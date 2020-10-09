Scarecrow Contest Coming to Liven Up Price City’s Main Street

The Scarecrows on Main Contest is a fun, seasonal contest sponsored by the Price Downtown District, which is a new organization for the Main Street America Pilot Committee.

Sherry Nehl, chair of the committee, wished to spread awareness of this upcoming contest. It was stated that the deadline for the contest is Oct. 15 and thus far, many businesses or organizations have signed up, with room for three more. The 16 downtown street lights on Main Street will be decorated and anyone is able to participate.

Scarecrows may be constructed with any materials that the contestant chooses, though all are cautioned to keep in mind that the scarecrows will be displayed outdoors and should be made to withstand the fall weather conditions. The scarecrows must also be designed to stand upright and supplied with any materials necessary to display them in such a manner.

It was stated that adult-themed, political or gory scarecrows will not be accepted in the competition and the Price Downtown District reserves the right for the final decision regarding appropriateness. Scarecrows deemed inappropriate will not be displayed.

“We were hoping to create a fun, safe event to celebrate the opening of our holiday season. This is the first project for the Price Downtown District, a group formed in conjunction with Utah’s Main Street Pilot Program. We are looking forward to working with our community as we revitalize our historic downtown using the framework provided by Main Street America,” Nehl said.

It has also been stated that businesses owners that wish to display a scarecrow in front of their business are allowed to do so. The committee simply requests that the business registers in order for identifying signs to be created for the scarecrows. The scarecrows will be available to reclaim by their creators on Nov. 1 and 2.

All scarecrows will be removed from Price’s Main Street on Nov. 3. More information and ways to register may be found here.