Scarecrows on Main Contest Winners Announced

The Scarecrows on Main event was brought back to Price City’s Main Street for the spooky season to once again liven up downtown with festive fall fun.

This seasonal contest is sponsored by the Price Downtown District and the district shared the seven scarecrows that suddenly appeared on Main Street for the fun contest. All were urged to vote for their favorite scarecrow before Saturday, Oct. 30 and it was stated that the winners would be greatly rewarded.

By Oct. 26, it was stated that over 200 votes had already been received for the top three scarecrows. On Halloween day, the winners were announced.

“Congratulations to everyone who participated, especially the winners,” shared the Price Downtown District.

First place was awarded to the Prehistoric Museum, with an aptly-decorated dinosaur skeleton. Second place went to Ruben’s BBQ, who featured a pig in an apron, ready to cook up deliciousness. Third place was given to the City of Price, Desert Wave Pool, for their lifeguard scarecrow.

First place will receive $125, while second place will be given $75 and third place will receive $50.