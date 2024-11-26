Scattered Dice Earns Business Spotlight

Scattered Dice was one of three businesses recognized at this month’s Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon this month. Scattered Dice is owned and operated by Michael Clark and wife, and is located at 60 North 100 West in Price.

Scattered Dice is a local game store that carries board games, card games and gaming accessories. Previously known as Jetman Digicade, which initially opened seven years ago, it is now known as Scattered Dice.

Clark stated that him and his wife were loyal goers prior to purchasing Scattered Dice.

“Local game stores, they’re not just retail shops. They’re community hubs, they’re social gathering places. They provide opportunities for people to have face to face interactions,” said Clark.

Clark advised that they donate quite a bit to the local charities and currently hosts several game nights for families to attend. Clark wanted to remind individuals that, with the holidays coming up, Scattered Dice carries a variety of unique gifts that can’t be found at local retail stores.

For those interested in finding out more about what Scattered Dice has to offer are encouraged to visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/ScatteredDice