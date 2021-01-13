SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY
SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1
REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE
EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, CASTLE DALE, UTAH
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Special Service District #1 will meet on the following dates during the year 2021. The meetings will convene in the Box Conference Room , Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. (unless otherwise stated)
Monday, January 11, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, February 8, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, March 8, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, April 12, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, May 10, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, June 14, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, July 12, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, August 9, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, September 13, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, October 11, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, November 8, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Monday, December 13, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 13, 2021.