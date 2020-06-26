Scheduled Power Outage to Affect a Number of Helper Residents

On Friday afternoon, the Helper City Electrical Department announced that they will be conducting an upgrade on the power grid, which will require a planned power outage.

The affected areas are shown in the photo attached, inside the green highlighted area. The power will be turned off beginning at 1 a.m. on the morning of June 29. The power is expected to be turned back on by 8 a.m. that same morning.

The department explained that there is a need to change 10 bad cross arms and remove some unnecessary wires. They thanked the community and apologized for any inconvenience the outage may cause.

Those that have questions may call the Helper City Hall at (435) 472-5391.