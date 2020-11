On Monday morning, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman made the announcement that a scheduled power outage will affect certain areas of Helper.

Mayor Peterman stated that Rocky Mountain Power is performing a cross arm upgrade beginning at 4 p.m. and the power will be shut off from Bryner Street to the west. She also stated that Rocky Mountain Power expects the power to be turned back on by 8 p.m.

She urged community members that will be affected to plan accordingly for the outage.