Scholarships Awarded to Helper Students

Press Release

Anne Morgan-Jespersen, Chair of the Helper Project, announced that the organization’s scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 per semester, have been awarded to Tiffany Kinder, Kaybrie Richardson, Jade Vea, Shelby Linn White, LoriAnne McCourt, Kylie Ann Madsen and Hailey Nicole Feichko. Funding for the scholarships was provided by Intermountain Healthcare and the King Family Foundation, both supporters of he Helper Project.

Warren (Pat) King, who once owned a business in Helper that provided material for the mines, wanted to help fund students interested in enrolling in any of the many of the vocational programs offered by USU Eastern. Intermountain Healthcare noted that USU Eastern provides some of the best medical programs in the state and wanted to support local students wishing to continue their education there.

“While the mission of the Helper Project is to provide funding for revitalization and beautification of Helper’s Main Street, our focus goes far beyond just that,” Morgan-Jespersen said. “To mention just a few, this year we provided a $5,000 grant to help with the opening of the Helper Swimming Pool, sponsored the International Print Exchange between 500 middle students in Carbon County and Mombasa, Kenya, provided funds for the Bloom Helper Project and also funded the Helper Summer Art Club.”

Those interested in learning more about the availability of future scholarships should contact Karee Hunt, counselor at Carbon High School. Hunt serves as the Helper Project Scholarship Manager.