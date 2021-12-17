School Officials, Law Enforcement Address TikTok Challenge of School Violence

On Thursday evening, the Price City Police Department, Carbon School District and Pinnacle Canyon Academy addressed the growing concern of a current TikTok challenge that is related to school violence.

TikTok is a popular social media app where challenges arise often. It was noted that school personnel and local law enforcement are fully aware of the challenge, which is encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17.

At this time, it was stated that all of the schools within the Carbon School District will still hold classes on Dec. 17, though district administration is working with law enforcement to not only track any possible threats, but to also have an increase in police presence in all of the schools to ensure safety.

“We are aware and watching,” stated Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas. “If there is a threat to any school in Carbon School District, we will take immediate action, notify law enforcement and parents.”

Supt. Salas also stated that the district appreciates cooperation in speaking with students about the seriousness and potential consequences of participating in these types of trends.

The PCPD stated that the challenge is being taken serious. Meanwhile, a voicemail was sent out to parents of students at Pinnacle schools, which stated that school has been cancelled for the utmost caution for the day. Students of Pinnacle schools are expected back in class on Monday, Dec. 20.