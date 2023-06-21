SCOFIELD TOWN NOTICE – TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES

The following Land Use Ordinances were adopted in regular meeting by the Scofield Town Council on 2-13-2023:

Ordinance 2-13-2023, An ordinance protecting the Town Metering and SCADA equipment.

Ordinance 2-1-23, An ordinance Amending Section 3-11 Bed and Breakfast Inns to include/regulate Short-Term Rentals.

The following Land Use Ordinances were adopted in regular meeting by the Scofield Town Council on 5-8-2023:

Ordinance 02-2-2023, An Ordinance amending Section 8-2 List of Definitions to define Storage Warehouse and add Storage/Shipping Container.

Ordinance 02-3-2023, An Ordinance Amending Chapter V Regulations Within Zones to update Storage Warehouse and add Storage/Shipping Container with allowance designations.

Ordinance 02-5-2023, An Ordinance Amending Chapter V Regulations Within Zones to remove line 2 Additional Lot Area and separate setback distances for dwelling and accessory building setbacks.

Ordinance 02-6-2023, An Ordinance Amending Section 3-6.6 Storage of Junk and Debris Prohibited to include Storage/Shipping Containers in the R. Zone.

Ordinance 02-7-2023, An Ordinance Amending Section 5-3.6 Additional Requirements to add Storage/Shipping Container Regulations in the C. Zone.

Ordinance 02-6-2023, An Ordinance Amending Section 5-2.4 Location Requirements to include Accessory Buildings.

The following Land Use Ordinance was adopted in regular meeting by the Scofield Town Council on 6-12-2023:

Amendment to Ordinance 2013-6-10 Section 3-14:

Amending habitation, storage, setbacks, and monthly use permit regulations including fees, and permitting process.

Copies of the complete Ordinances are available for review at 155 Ivy St. Scofield, Ut 84526 on Monday & Tuesday from 9:00 to Noon.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 21, 2023.