Scofield Welcomes Back Pleasant Valley Days *Photo Gallery*

Scofield eagerly welcomed back its Pleasant Valley Days celebration over the Fourth of July weekend, beginning on Thursday evening with afternoon vendors in the park.

The celebration continued into Friday and Saturday with vendors, food trucks, the annual parade, a silent auction, the Kiwanis duck race and more. This year’s theme for the parade was “We Survived” and was greatly attended by patriotic citizens and visitors alike.

Though the traditional firework show was cancelled due to fire restrictions that were put in place by the state of Utah and the State Forester, the celebration went on. Sunday morning played host to an ATV/UTV poker run bright and early, sponsored by KJ’s Catch ‘n’ Snack.