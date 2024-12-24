Scoring Woes Continue for Carbon at 2A/3A Preview

The Carbon Lady Dinos had a couple non-region games over the weekend at the 2A/3A Basketball Preview. First was a game against the South Sevier Rams, who jumped out to a big lead in the first half, 30-10. The Rams weren’t letting up throughout the game and received the win, 68-36.

Jacie Jensen finished with the team high nine points for Carbon, followed by Natalie Cartwright with seven and Sage Vea scoring five. Elsie Morely and Maddi Ferguson finished the game with four each.

Moving to the next game against the Kanab Cowboys, Carbon was looking great in the first half, as the score at the break was tied at 25. The Cowboys had a big run in the third quarter, outscoring the Dinos, 15-4, as well as being outscored in the fourth, 16-5. Carbon would fall in game two, 56-34.

Ferguson and Bailey Curtis led Carbon with eight points each. Jensen followed with seven and Bailey Johnson finished with five points.

The girls will be back at it a couple days after Christmas, as the Cedar City Reds make their way to Carbon County. Following that game, on Jan. 7, Carbon and Emery will have their first meeting of the season at the Spartan Center.