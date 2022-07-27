7/21/1960 -7/17/2022

Scott C. Killian passed away July 17, 2022 in an airplane crash in Napa County, California.

Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah July 21,1960 to Mary Jean and Clark Killian. He grew up in Price, Utah with his four younger siblings: Bruce Killian, Peggy Rasmussen, Garth Killian and Cathy Livingston.

Scott played football, ran track and field and wrestled for Carbon High School. He took third place in State in the Decathlon his junior year of high school.

He graduated from BYU Utah with a Construction Management Degree in 1992. His career was in the construction industry, with his last few years working as a safety officer in various cities in California.

He had a talent for building things including his home where he raised his three daughters: Melynda Davies, Mckensie Bradshaw and Morgan Killian. Scott had nine beautiful grandchildren Lincoln(15), Daxton(12), Penelope(9) and Finn(5) Davies; Mason(14), McKoy(10) and Matix(5) Bradshaw; Jaelynn(5) and Skylar(3) Sutton.

He had a passion for anything in the sky. Skydiving, flying drones and of course flying in his airplane. He lived for flying and died doing what he loved. He will be missed, we love you dad.

Special acknowledgments to his partner Nancy Tidwell who he spent the last 8 years with, and Nordic industries who significantly helped the family during this hard time.

The family will do a memorial service at a later date.